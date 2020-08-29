VB Police: Dispute leads to stabbing at hotel Friday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a dispute resulted in a stabbing late Friday night at a hotel.
Police responded to the Extended Stay Hotel at 4548 Bonney Road around 11:15 p.m.
Officers arrived to find one person suffering from a stab wound. They were taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Officers said they had a suspect in custody as of 1 a.m. but did not release their identity.
The scene was still active as of 1 a.m.
