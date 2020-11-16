VB Police creates holiday task to focus efforts on gun violence, weapons offenses and other violent crimes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Police Department has created a task force to focus on addressing shooting violence, weapons related offenses, and other violent crimes for the rest of 2020.

As a response to a recent uptick in “shooting victimization” in the city, the department is moving some officers from non-patrol assignments onto the task force, VBPD wrote on Facebook Monday night.

The force, called the Holiday Enforcement Task Force, has also been created in anticipation of an increase in crime this holiday season, the department said.

The task force officially began working past weekend.

“Our goal is quite simple: actively engage the community and increase officer presence in an effort to reduce crime and associated violence. VBPD is committed to working diligently to help ensure a safe community to live while improving the quality of life for all,” police said.

The initiative may change over time.

Those interested in getting updated can follow the VBPD on Facebook and Twitter.

Anyone with any information on any of investigations in the city should call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Stay with WAVY.com for more updates.

