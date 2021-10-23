Police conducting death investigation on Skyhawk Circle in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say they are conducting a death investigation following an incident that occurred Wednesday evening.

According to police dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1300 block of Skyhawk Circle.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.

There are no further information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

