Police: Death of teenage girl in Virginia Beach Econo Lodge investigated as a homicide

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating the death of a teenage girl as a homicide, officials say.
A teenage girl was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room on Sunday night.
Police say the teenager was found at the Econo Lodge at 5819 Northampton Blvd., and was the only person in the room when officers arrived.
Police will not release the identity of the teenager because she is a juvenile.
