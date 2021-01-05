VB police chief to give update in case of innocent Black man detained at Lynnhaven Mall

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate is expected to give an update to city council on Tuesday in the case of an innocent Black man detained by police at Lynnhaven Mall.

On December 19, Jamar Mackey and his family were eating at the mall’s food court when officers detained and handcuffed him.

In the video, you can see Mackey and hear his fiancée, who was filming the video, ask the officer why he was being detained.

According to police, officers were given a very specific description of a person who reportedly stole a purse and used stolen credit cards. The person they were looking for had dreadlocks, wore all black and was with a child. That suspect was later arrested.

After realizing they had the wrong man, officers told Mackey he matched the suspect’s description and released him.

The officer and Chief Neudigate later issued an apology.

“Right or wrong, we have to be able to apologize when our actions greatly inconvenienced a member of the community that we serve. So let me take this opportunity to personally extend my apology to Mr. Mackey for this,” Neudigate said.

Neudigate said the department would be doing an internal review and looking at case law to determine whether the officer’s actions were justified in the detainment of Mackey.

The internal investigation will focus on three things specifically:

What information was relayed to the officer that led to his detainment of Mackey

Whether the initial approach was justified

Whether the use of handcuffs was justified

The review will include witness statements as well as surveillance video from the mall, according to police.

In a press conference, Chief Neudigate also said he would address the officer’s lack of wearing a mask.

Just days after the incident, Mackey tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an interview with 10 On Your Side, Mackey’s fiancée, Shantel Covil, says she believes the detainment of Mackey led to him getting the virus.

Covil says it made her angry because they have a teenage son and an infant.

“Just talking about it, it makes me upset because I have an infant. And when he got his results, he cried because — I’m sorry Jamar, we sleep with our infant every night — I’m so sorry… He’s around the baby all the time, so you know infants can get COVID, so that’s the first thing we thought about,” she said.

WAVY’s Brett Hall will have coverage of the council meeting coming up later today.