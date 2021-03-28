VB Police Chief serving search warrants in connection to Oceanfront shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate says they are currently serving search warrants related to the shooting incidents at the Oceanfront that killed two Friday evening.

Chief Neudigate went on social media Sunday morning and posted photos showing members of the Virginia Beach Police outside a residence.

Out earlier this morning serving search warrants related to Friday night’s shooting Atlantic @ 20th. Thanks to @ATFHQ @VSPPIO @NorfolkPD and others for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/TNSXHtcpO1 — Chief Paul Neudigate (@PaulNeudigate) March 28, 2021

At the moment, police have identified the two people fatally shot as well as three people who were arrested in connection with the shootings.

The identity of the woman, police confirmed, was 29-year-old Deshayla E. Harris of Norfolk. Police said Harris was a bystander at the second shooting incident that occurred in the 300 block of 19th Street.

Police say the decedent of the third event, an officer-involved shooting incident in the 300 block of 20th Street, was 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch of Virginia Beach. VBPD said overnight that officers were responding to gunfire, which led to an “individual being confronted by a uniformed Virginia Beach police officer, resulting in a police intervention shooting.”

Police said 22-year-old Ahmon Jahree Adams, of Chesapeake, 18-year-old Nyquez Tyyon Baker, of Virginia Beach, and 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., of Virginia Beach, have been arrested.

Each has been charged with seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Police say that Adams, Baker, and Dorsey were involved with the first incident located in the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue and are being held in custody at Virginia Beach City Jail.

Cheif Neudigate held a briefing Saturday night regarding the shootings at the Oceanfront. Neudigate said during the briefing that when it comes to allegations that Lynch was unarmed, “a firearm was recovered in the vicinity of where this incident occurred.”

He says that while the officer involved had a body camera on their uniform, police do not have the footage of the incident. He said, “for unknown reasons at this point in time, it [the body cam] was not activated.”

Neudigate said that will be part of the administrative investigation that will be subsequent to the criminal investigation.

Neudigate also said the officers involved and additional witnesses have not been interviewed yet.

He says the incidents are not believed to be connected.