VB Police charge man in connection with domestic shooting on Stone Church Mews

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say 67-year-old Edwin Cruz has been charged with felonious assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to a domestic shooting last week.

10 On Your Side told you last week a man and a woman on Stone Church Mews were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a domestic shooting. Police say Cruz had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to a profile on the Virginia Board of Medicine website, Cruz is a local doctor. The address where the shooting happened and the address listed for Cruz on the Virginia Board of Medicine website, is the same. The website says he has certificates in internal medicine including critical care and pulmonary disease.

10 On Your Side reached out to multiple hospitals in the area; Bon Secours confirmed Cruz is an employee.

“Cruz is currently employed as a PRN physician at Bon Secours. Our highest priority is ensuring the safety of our patients, visitors and associates. As such, we will take appropriate action in accordance with the findings of a police investigation. We will have no further comment at this time,” a spokesperson said.

EVMS says Cruz is also appointed as a “community faculty” member. This is not a paid position but rather a volunteer position where he was involved in teaching activities.

The Virginia Beach Sheriffs Office says Cruz is in their custody and will receive any medical care he needs.

