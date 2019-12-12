VB Police ask for help identifying man who ‘regularly’ steals Hennessy from ABC store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Crime Solvers have released an image of a man wanted for questioning in connection with several larcenies at ABC stores and a Wegmans.

Authorities say they need help identifying and locating the man.

Police also say the man “steals Hennessy” cognac from ABC on a “regular basis.”

“If you know this gentleman and know where he is located submit an ANONYMOUS tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (562-5887), using the P3 Tips app or visiting crimesolvers.com,” the Crime Solvers said in a release.

