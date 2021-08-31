VB police arrest ‘smash and grab’ burglary suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have arrested a man in connection with several “smash and grab” style burglaries.

Police arrested 39-year-old Christopher Arthur Williams, of Virginia Beach, early Tuesday morning. He is charged with four counts of breaking and entering and four counts of petit larceny.

They believe he burglarized multiple businesses including:

Ensenada Mexican Restaurant, 2824 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Virginia Beach Nutrition Corner, 2838 Virginia Beach Boulevard

London Bridge Boot and Shoe Repair, 315 N. Great Neck Road #368

A2Z Golf Outlet INC, 1940 Laskin Road #301

Officers with the 2nd Precinct Crime Suppression Squad and K9 officers were in the area of the 2800 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, where many of the smash and grab burglaries have happened over the last 12 to 18 months, police said.

When they were in the area, they saw Williams allegedly break the front window of the Ensenada Mexican Restaurant. They then saw him flee the scene with a cash register drawer and tip jar.

Officers took the man into custody without incident after a brief foot chase.

The case remains under investigation.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

