VB Police arrest man for allegedly exposing himself behind Home Depot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say on Feb. 17 they were called to the Home Depot on Elson Green Avenue in Virginia Beach for a report of a man exposing himself.
When officers arrived the man, 37-year-old Eric Lee Dunford-Landers ran toward the Target Department Store, a police spokesperson said.
Dunford-Landers was located inside of the store. He was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, two counts of masturbation, obstructing justice, and public swearing.
Authorities say Dunford-Landers is being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.
