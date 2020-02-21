VB Police arrest man for allegedly exposing himself behind Home Depot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say on Feb. 17 they were called to the Home Depot on Elson Green Avenue in Virginia Beach for a report of a man exposing himself.

When officers arrived the man, 37-year-old Eric Lee Dunford-Landers ran toward the Target Department Store, a police spokesperson said.

Dunford-Landers was located inside of the store. He was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, two counts of masturbation, obstructing justice, and public swearing.

Authorities say Dunford-Landers is being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

