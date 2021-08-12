VB police arrest “debug” man in connection with vandalism and theft

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say that 27-year-old Tyler Michael Knott, of Virginia Beach, was arrested on August 6 in connection with a series of vandalism and theft throughout the city.

According to police, Knott began spray painting the word “debug” on local businesses, vehicles, windows and bridges in spring 2020. He was arrested on the backside of an abandoned business located off Laskin Road.

Knott was charged with two counts of destruction of property and one count of identity theft.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information or who has been the victim of the crime is asked to call the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101.