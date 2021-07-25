VB police arrest convicted felon for illegal firearm possession

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach have arrested a Newport News man after he was found to be in possession of an illegal firearm.

Daniel Dakota Bynum, 27, was arrested on Saturday afternoon after he was allegedly involved in an exchange of gunfire with another individual.

Police say the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Pacific Avenue. Officers in the area reported hearing gunfire and began to canvass the area. They discovered shell casings from spent ammunition near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 18th Street.

Officers obtained information that led them to Bynum.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a public place, discharging a firearm within 1000 feet of a school and concealed possession of a firearm.

Police are still looking for the second person involved.

The investigation is ongoing.