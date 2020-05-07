VB Police: 2 shot on Blacksmith Court Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting.
Police say the two adult victims’ injuries appear to not be life-threatening.
Dispatchers said the call for the shooting came in at 10:53 p.m. in the 6100 block of Blacksmith Court.
More information will be released by police as soon as it becomes available.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
