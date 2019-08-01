VB ‘pig mom’ confident changes will be made to allow her to keep her pet

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A passionate “pig mom” is pushing for changes in the law after animal control threated to take her pet away.

“Made me sick to my stomach, I was actually, literally sick to my stomach,” said Dani Lederer when describing what happened back in May.

Lederer said Virginia Beach Animal Control showed up to her Park Place home to inform her that her 2 1/2-year-old potbelly pig named Pumpkin needed to go.

“She is considered a farm animal according to the city,” Lederer said. “She is far from that.”

Pumpkin, who was wearing a custom made outfit during her 10 On Your Side debut, is a family pet.

“She lets us know when she has to go out, she sits up for treats, she has her own bedroom. And she doesn’t bark!” Lederer said

Lederer began circulating a petition to keep her pig and took her signatures to City Council.

“She is a welcome pet in the neighborhood because they all love her,” Lederer said.

Council members Jessica Abbott and Aaron Rouse are now working on language to change the city code.

“I am confident we can have it changed,” Lederer said.