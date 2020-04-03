VB physical therapist makes house calls during coronavirus spread

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Physical therapy has been deemed an essential service during this time.

One local therapists’ business model is set up to keep consultations as safe as possible.

Michael Fiano says his number of clients has gone up since the coronavirus led to people needing to stay home. Fiano runs a mobile physical therapy and wellness clinic called PT2Go.

He travels with his portable treatment table and whatever small exercise equipment is needed.

Fiano says he can’t go see everyone during this time, so he’s had to differentiate between essential and non-essential patients.

“If you’re more in our essential category, that’s going to be our younger population people who have had emergency surgeries or had severe pain so if you’re in that category we will make a house call,” said Fiano.

For the non-essential patients, he does telehealth consultations.

“That’s basically a phone call or video call talking about symptoms what’s making it better, worse, things like that. From there we can gather an exercise program essentially, ” said Fiano.

He says he’s also been tripling up on sanitation when going to patients’ homes.

“I’ll come to a patient’s house, of course, wash my hands before entering. I put on some gloves, take my shoes off then put on a mask. I set up the table, gather equipment that the patient might need, whether that be small bands, wipe all that down, then go through with treatment. I’ll wipe down everything again,” he explained.

Fiano says he tries to keep his six-foot distance even on house calls while he guides them through exercises.

He says he doesn’t get close unless he has to.

