VB photographer is capturing history for neighbors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Every time a camera clicks a piece of history is captured.

“I understand the importance of having memories documented,” said Virginia Beach photographer Meridith Bright.

Bright started a photography business in 2016. The social distancing is now making it almost impossible to work.

“I’ve had some weddings that have to be moved,” Bright added. “One was moved a whole year. Another was moved to July.”

She, like so many others, are confined to the house. That’s where an idea developed.

“I just kind of made a map of the neighborhood and we walked around and I would just show up to their driveway,” Bright said.

In a flash, Bright was giving her neighbors a moment they could cherish forever in a family photo.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect when I showed up, but when I did show up the excitement level was at that high,” Bright added. “It was just really nice to see.”

The family’s posed with whatever props they wanted. There were guitars, beer bottles, lap tops and sports equipment.

“To have an actual photograph to point to and show this is what it really looked like is special,” Bright explained.

“We chose a simple photograph in front of our house,” said Tommy Shattuck.

The Shattuck family didn’t use any props. Tommy, his wife and their three children stood in front their home and smiled.

“For my children this will be something they remember for the rest of their lives,” Shattuck added.

Bright says at the very least, if the photos brighten the mood for families then it was a success.

“It is definitely a very unique situation and certainly not one that I would have ever anticipated and certainly not one that I really hope we have to do again,” Bright said.

Latest Posts