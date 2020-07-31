VB partners with state to make masks, sanitizer available to vulnerable neighborhoods

A Tidelands Health medical professional changes latex gloves during a drive-through COVID-19 testing site Friday July 17, 2020 at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Josh Bell/The Sun News via AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Under Virginia’s Health Equity Pilot Program, the City of Virginia Beach will distribute personal protective essentials and public health information to the Western Bayside, Green Run, Rosemont, and Seatack communities.

The events will take place on Friday, July 31, and on August 8 with a goal to distribute 20,000 masks and bottles of hand sanitizer to targeted communities.

The initiative is in partnership with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and the Commonwealth’s Health Equity Taskforce.

The first several distribution events are scheduled in conjunction with free COVID-19 testing hosted by the Virginia Beach Department of Health:

Friday, July 31

10 a.m. – noon

Lynnhaven Baptist Church, 2744 Robert Jackson Drive

10 a.m. – noon Lynnhaven Baptist Church, 2744 Robert Jackson Drive Saturday, Aug. 8

10 a.m. – noon

Level Green Park, Level Green Boulevard

Individuals who attend will receive bags that contain two cloth masks, two bottles of hand sanitizer, and information from the Health Equity Taskforce on COVID-19 and mask washing instructions.

The City said the communities were selected using indicators such as chronic diseases, household income, age, disability status, and other important health factors.

“We’re working with the state to get PPE in the hands of folks who need it because we don’t want anyone who is trying to do the right thing to be thwarted by an inability to purchase masks or sanitizing products,” said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer.

The Health Equity Pilot Project is a collaborative effort with local governments and provides cities

with timely health equity and public safety training and residents with much needed personal protective equipment.

Latest Posts