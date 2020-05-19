VB park attendance jumps significantly during pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Running, walking, bike riding, and everything in between: Those hitting the parks in Virginia Beach may not be going to the gym, but they’re still getting their exercise on.

Julie Braley, the public relations and content manager for Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation, says according to Google community data, Virginia Beach park attendance is up 16 percent.

She says that a big deal considering the circumstances.

“It’s really interesting because that is without any rentals or scheduled events. We do a lot of events here at Mount Trashmore, different 5Ks things like that, so without any of those events or rentals or any other activities, with most of the amenities closed, we’re still seeing a significant increase in people attending parks,” said Braley.

She says they’ve seen a lot of people exploring new parks and more traffic at the boat facilities and kayak launch. Many more people are exploring the trails as well.

“Despite all the challenges the COVID-19 [pandemic] is presenting everyone with, I think people are really recognizing the true value of having parks [and] green space in the community,” Braley said.

There are close to 300 parks in Virginia Beach and overall Braley says people have been mindful of social distancing and limiting their group sizes to 10 people or less.

When it comes to opening back up certain park amenities, Braley says it will be a process.

“I think we will probably start phasing in things in the order in which we closed them. So you know, dog parks, skate parks, things where people naturally social distance a little bit more will probably open first. I would say playgrounds maybe being much later in the process. You know, children just don’t understand social distancing,” she said.

Braley wants to encourage everyone to continue to be careful when they go out to the parks to continue to social distance.

