VB parents using chalk art to teach math

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – If you take a walk in any neighborhood, you’re bound to come across some chalk art. But now, some Virginia Beach parents are using chalk as way of learning.

There’s a new addition to the pavement of a Salem Woods court. This one combines the love of chalk with the need for an education.

“It definitely been a life-changing experience,” said Mark Pierson. “I’ll say that for sure.”

Schools are out for the rest of the year, but the learning has to continue. Kids all over the country are now doing schoolwork at home.

“We have to get outside, otherwise we all feel kind of cramped,” added Ashley Pierson.

7-year-old twins Oliver and Silas are outside every day. The blacktop in front of their home has been transformed into a blackboard.

“Right now we are just doing some double digit addition and throwing in some triple digit addition,” Ashley said.

Mom and dad, Ashley and Mark, think of about 30 or so math problems for each boy.

“We keep them on a schedule as best as possible, because if not, then it’s just chaos,” Mark added.

On this street the sound of school buses has been replaced by the sounds of counting.

“It’s one of those things,” Mark said. “You get fresh air and you’re having fun. It’s pulling you out of the house.”

“Once we bring it outside, we seem to do a lot more math,” Ashley added.

The number of equations are endless. The same can’t be said about the chalk.

“Amazon is backed up and you can’t order it,” Mark said. “We are getting by for sure as much as we have hard times with other things. We are finding ways to get through it.”

The Piersons say they are grateful the teachers are continuing to send home lesson plans, but they, like so many parents, are ready for the kids to go back to school.

