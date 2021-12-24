VB organization spends Christmas Eve providing hope for the homeless

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach organization spent Christmas Eve providing hope for the homeless through meals.

Each year, the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center gives Christmas food baskets and meals during December.

“When you provide them with the food, it’s recognizing who they are. There are people in the community who see them and turn their heads to who they are,” said Todd Walker, who is the executive director of the center.

The center provides meals every day for the homeless, but Walker says giving back during the holidays is more impactful.

“The holidays are one of the toughest times for the homeless we serve because many are disconnected from their families. While we get to celebrate with our families, they don’t,” he said.

Walker hopes that being able to provide this meal during a season where many can feel lonely provides a glimpse of hope.

The center also provides free resources besides meals.

“The goal is to not manage where they are but to push them forward,” he said. “We always tell our clients there’s a reason their windshield is bigger than their rearview mirror.”

Walker is excited about what 2022 will look like for many because the nonprofit will raise funds to create affordable housing on-site.

“That’s what we’re looking forward to in 2022. In 2023, they could be living in their own housing and celebrating Christmas in their own space. That’s the goal. That’s our goal we’re pushing for as an organization,” he said.