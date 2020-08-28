VB organization collecting supplies to send to those devastated by Hurricane Laura

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach based US Flag Runners has started collecting much-needed supplies to send to Texas and Louisiana.

“It is so breathtaking that people care enough to donate,” said Dawn Smith with the organization.

The US Flag Runners began in 2012. It is a group of volunteers who want to better the community.

“Patriotism is helping you, helping your brother, your sister, and your neighbor,” said founder Christopher Jones.

Yesterday, the US Flag Runners began its donation drive.

“Oh it’s heartbreaking,” Smith said of the damage done by Hurricane Laura.

“Our goal is 12,000 pounds,” Jones added.

Volunteers are looking for nonperishable food, toiletries, baby and pet supplies.

“If we can get the things they need and get it down to them, we are just showing them Virginia has their back,” Smith said.

“The best thing we can do is try to get as much help down to them as possible,” Jones added.

The items will leave Virginia Beach next Friday and be sent to Operation Blessing in Dallas, Texas to be distributed.

Items can be dropped off every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until next Thursday at the organization’s warehouse located at 2525 Occonee Avenue, Suite 104 in Virginia Beach.

