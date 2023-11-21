VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An important piece has fallen into place as developers look to move forward with a new 22-story senior living tower on Shore Drive.

On Tuesday night, Virginia Beach City Council saw the supermajority 9-1 vote, with Councilman Chris Taylor the lone no vote, to approve the relocation of preferred public beach access for the project at the request of Westminster Canterbury.

The controversial $250-million project, an expansion to Westminster Canterbury’s existing property on Starfish Road, was already approved back in 2020 by city council and an appeal by neighbors to block it was denied by the Virginia Supreme Court. However opponents were hoping a vote against the beach access relocation could have put a wrench in plans, despite Westminster Canterbury’s insistence it would move forward regardless of Tuesday’s vote (which required a supermajority vote that the project didn’t have back in 2020).

Westminster Canterbury said the public current beach access would have had to run through a parking garage and wouldn’t have been safe or ideal for residents. The new public access will now be about 140 feet to the east at the site of the famed Lynnhaven Fish House, which closed six years ago.

The new access ramp will be wider, have lighting and be ADA compliant.

The rendering of the new beach access site.

This article is breaking and will be updated.