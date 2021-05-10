VB officers recover handgun, drugs after arresting convicted felon

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officers in Virginia Beach’s first precinct arrested a convicted felon on Monday who had drugs, a gun and a large-capacity magazine.
Virginia Beach police tweeted a photo of what they recovered.
They said the person they arrested is charged with felony eluding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs, possession of a handgun magazine with over a 20-round capacity, driving under the influence and open container.
Police did not identify the person they arrested.
