VB officers recover handgun, drugs after arresting convicted felon

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officers in Virginia Beach’s first precinct arrested a convicted felon on Monday who had drugs, a gun and a large-capacity magazine.

Virginia Beach police tweeted a photo of what they recovered.

They said the person they arrested is charged with felony eluding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs, possession of a handgun magazine with over a 20-round capacity, driving under the influence and open container.

Police did not identify the person they arrested.

1stPct. officers #stoppingtheshootingcycle by arresting a prior convicted felon today charged with felony eluding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs, possession of a handgun mag with over a 20-rd CAP, DUI, open CTR. pic.twitter.com/KIwtNMrEZj — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 10, 2021