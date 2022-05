VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach police officer has minor injuries after being hit by a bullet Thursday morning.

The department says officers were struggling with a person in custody at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital when an officer’s gun was discharged.

An officer was hit around 10:20 a.m. in a lower extremity and has a minor injury.

No other details were released.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.