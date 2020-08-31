VB officer arrested on drug charges, granted bond

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach Police officer facing drug charges is out on bond while he awaits his day in court.

Hugo Diaz-Rivera was arrested last week on eight counts of possession of a schedule III controlled substance without a valid prescription.

Virginia Beach Police said earlier in the year they received information about Diaz-Rivera. That information led the department to initiate a criminal investigation. Now, the Drug Enforcement Administration is the lead agency, supported by VBPD.

He has been suspended from the force without pay.

During the bond hearing Monday, his attorney said she believes the allegations are going to be all of the same drug, which she said is steroids. She says she has been working with him for months and told the judge she didn’t believe he had a reason to leave the area.

Diaz-Rivera was granted a $5,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered to remain in the commonwealth.

His next court date is set for December 14 at 9 a.m.

