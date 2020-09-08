VB oceanfront businesses wrap up, reflect on 2020 summer season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Labor Day weekend has come and gone, marking the unofficial end of summer at the Virginia Beach oceanfront.

The resort area is wrapping up what’s been an unpredictable season due the Coronavirus pandemic.

10 On Your Side spoke with the Atlantic Avenue Association. Although 2020 was not what anyone expected, the organization is looking back with a sense of accomplishment.

“We’ve gone through hurricanes, earthquakes, swamp fires, tornadoes and now a global pandemic,” said D. Nachnani, president of Coastal Edge and an Atlantic Avenue Association board member.

He said the Labor Day weekend was a pleasant end to a trying season.

“The weather was great. We really couldn’t have asked for better weather,” he said. “All things considered, it fared really well.”

Coronavirus shut down the resort area just weeks after shops and restaurants welcomed back tourists. They also faced restrictions once they reopened and are still limited for now.



Nachnani said he’s proud of how businesses worked around those challenges.

“We turned most of our obstacles into opportunities,” he said. “Whether it’s curbside delivery or whether it’s big huge open door cafes.”

However, Nachnani said he’s even more proud of how the community banded together.

“The employees that have worked with us through the years, our customers have gotten closer. There is a more local flavor to everything that we do,” he said.

With the 2020 season in the rear view, Nachnani said they’re looking forward to the future.

“What I’m hoping for is an easier season in 2021,” he said. “We’ve definitely been tested on multiple levels and I’m just so proud of our resilience.”

Latest Posts