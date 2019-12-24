VB Ocean Lakes residents frustrated by multiple power outages

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — People living in a Virginia Beach neighborhood say they’ve been left in the dark in more ways than one.

This, after several unexplained power outages happened, sometimes multiple a day.

10 On Your Side spoke with frustrated neighbors in the Ocean Lakes subdivision who say the outages have been happening since October. People say when they call to report the outages, they’re not getting a clear answer as to what’s causing them.

WAVY News contacted Dominion Energy, which says the outages are due to a handful of different issues.

The lights are merry and bright in the Ocean Lakes neighborhood, but people who live here wonder how long that will last.

“We just want to be able to keep our power on and be able to do things,” resident Julie Riggs said.

For the last two months, neighbors said they’ve dealt with multiple power outages and flickering lights. The most recent outage happened Monday morning.

“Yesterday, it was out for four or five hours — of course in the middle of holiday baking — and my power cuts off. Today I’m trying to work from home and the power cuts off. It’s enough to have to reset all the clocks,” Riggs said.

Residents say the power goes out intermittently anywhere from five minutes to five hours. People like Amy Verner call it a headache and an inconvenience.

“Do you know what it’s like to bake a pie and then you have it in the oven and then the power goes out? Now it’s affecting the Christmas spirit. That’s not cool,” Verner joked. “It’s not like it’s one street or two streets. Today it was 946 people — what’s it going to be tomorrow?”

Dominion Energy told 10 On Your Side the first of the Ocean Lakes outages were due to salt contamination. Light rain mixed with the salt buildup on lines caused sparks and occasional fires.

Dominion also said the neighborhood had a handful of unrelated equipment issues, specifically moisture inside a switch.

Special parts have been ordered and the company said it doesn’t expect any more outages due to that issue.

Still, neighbors are skeptical.

“Are we going to have to deal with this for another 30 days? How can one part affect so many people?” Verner asked.

“I just hope that they get a permanent fix and again, people rely on it,” Riggs said.

Dominion Energy said temporary fixes are in place until that part comes in next week, however it doesn’t expect any more issues.

The company also said it appreciate customers’ patience while repairs are made.