VB Neptune Festival wraps up successful weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Oceanfront boardwalk was busy this weekend as locals and tourists alike gathered for the Neptune Festival.

From 6th to 36th Street, it was a haven for all things art, food, fitness, and entertainment.

“After such a rough year, I think it’s great to see people out enjoying themselves,” said one man who attended.

The crowds were a welcome sight after the pandemic pumped the brakes on the event last year.

Director of Marketing for the Neptune Festival, Melanie Gazzolo, says there was a great turnout.

“There are tons of crowds down lots of people all weekend long, they’ve all been having a great time,” said Gazzolo.

She says one of the most important aspects of the festival is the platform it gives businesses, especially after so many industries were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“They were all just completely stopped with their businesses all last year not to mention the people who are here, the Virginia Beach businesses the hotel restaurants and shops. This year all the hotels are booked, the restaurants have lines out the door, and all the shops are overflowing so we’re excited to be able to do that for the community,” she explained.

Gazzolo says there was no question they had to bring the festival back this year. And it will be back for many years to come.

“People love to come together as a city and love what makes the beach life what it is people are really anxious to celebrate that as one,” said Gazzolo.