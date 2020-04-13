VB neighbors clean up after storm brings down power lines, trees

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Storms on Monday brought strong winds and some storm damage to the area, causing power outages and closed roads.

Neighbors on Belmont Court in Virginia Beach had their road closed for hours when a tree snapped and took power lines down with it.

Another man on Taldan Avenue saw a big crack in his large tree and saw it getting bigger as the winds blew through the area. He called in tree trimming crews to cut it down before it fell and hurt someone or damaged his home.

A home on Broad Street also had a big tree snap in half. The tree fell on top of a car.

Dominion Energy says they have a full staff out in the field working to restore power. As of 4 p.m. Monday, more than 59,000 customers were without power in southeastern Virginia.

Much of the WAVY viewing area was under a tornado watch until noon. Another concern Monday was flooding, primarily in the southern part of Virginia Beach. Part of Sandbridge Road was closed Monday afternoon because of high water.

“They always try to retrieve power to the circuits that have the most customers on them and then work their way down to the circuits that have the smaller number of customers,” said Bonita Billingsley Harris, a spokeswoman for Dominion Energy.

Dominion asks — because of coronavirus concerns — that people do not approach crews.

If you have an outage, you can report it through their app, website, or by phone.

