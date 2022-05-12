The two parties agreed to a one-year $5.78 million contract. There is an option for four one-year extensions to that contract.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. (ACH) will be the new medical provider for the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.

“ACH is a welcome addition to the Virginia Beach Correctional Center,” said Sheriff Ken Stolle. “We are always looking to provide the best taxpayer value and quality of care for the inmate population, and we are excited to work with ACH to accomplish those goals.”

The two parties agreed to a one-year $5.78 million contract. There is an option for four one-year extensions to that contract.

As part of the agreement, ACH will be responsible for providing medical, mental health, dental, pharmaceutical, laboratory, dialysis and other ancillary services for the jail’s 1,040 inmates.

“We are grateful the City of Virginia Beach has put their trust in us,” said Jessica Young, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACH. “Our work is challenging, and it takes special people to do what we do, but our team has the best work ethic in the industry. We are proud of the services we offer, from medical and behavioral health care for our incarcerated patients to officer and first responder wellness programs.”

Before picking ACH, the city received six responsive proposals for the contract. Officials say the city’s Purchasing Division awarded the contract based on the input of an evaluation committee that rated the respondents’ proposals on their experience, capability, services to be provided and price.

ACH has been the interim medical provider since February. The organization is based out of Tennessee and serves more than 32,000 patients in more than 330+ correctional facilities across 18 states.