VB mother skeptical after police label daughter’s death a murder-suicide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach mother is at the end of her rope over getting answers about the death of her daughter.

“All I remember was getting off of work Wednesday morning,” said Anita McCoy. “It was the last day I saw her.”

20-year-old Alexis Berro had her whole life ahead of her.

“It’s hard,” McCoy added. “I feel like I just buried my child and I don’t even know what happened to her.”

On July 25, McCoy hadn’t talked with her daughter. She thought something wasn’t right.

“Not long after that knock on the door and I knew something was wrong,” McCoy said.

McCoy was told by police that Berro had been killed in a murder-suicide.

“It is just messed up, because my baby didn’t get to live her life,” McCoy added.

Hampton Police say they were called out to Findley Square just after three a.m. on July 25. Officers were told 25-year-old Diquan Milton had mental problems, and a gun. When SWAT went in they found Milton and Berro dead. They believe he shot her before turning the gun on himself.

“All I keep seeing is her suffering, even though they told me she didn’t suffer,” McCoy said.

Police say there were two other people in the home at the time. McCoy isn’t convinced it was a murder-suicide and wonders if they have more information about her daughter’s death.

“The neighbors are even telling me there is something fishy,” McCoy added. “There are just a lot of different stories.”

McCoy is dealing with something that no parent should. She not only had to bury a child, but also now is kept up at night searching for the truth.

“Deep down inside I know that something isn’t right, I really do,” she said. “There are too many inconsistencies.”

Hampton police say the investigation continues. Officers tell 10 On Your Side detectives continue to talk to witness and track down every lead.