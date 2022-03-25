VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The second meeting of the committee appointed to develop a plan and vision for a memorial for the May 31, 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach will be open to the public.

The second meeting of the 12-member 5/31 Memorial Committee will be held Wednesday, March 30 from 4-9 p.m. at The HIVE, 4636 Columbus Street, Suite 100 in Virginia Beach.

On Thursday, March 31, committee members will take a guided van tour of a sampling of potential permanent memorial sites. Members will visit the Municipal Center, Princess Anne Commons Gateway Park, Beach Garden Park and Williams Farm Recreation Center.

Members of the public are invited to follow the tour that begins at 2:30 p.m. at The HIVE. Those attending should meet at The HIVE no later than 2 p.m. to receive maps and instructions prior to departure.

The committee members were appointed by City Council during a meeting Dec. 14 and includes the families and survivor liaisons.

The city has hired Kearns & West for $115,000 to help with the memorial planning process. The national firm “serves as the family and survivor liaisons, facilitates the Memorial Committee, and creates multiple opportunities for the families, survivors, and community to provide input in the memorial planning process,” the city said in a news release.

On May 31, 2019, a city engineer shot and killed 12 people and injured four others before he was killed by police at Building 2 of the Municipal Center. Almost all those who died were city employees.

According to the city, the goals of the 5/31 Memorial Committee include: