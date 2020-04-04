VB mayor provides information to community on how to ‘flatten the curve’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer provided an update on Saturday for the community suggesting ways to help flatten the coronavirus curve.

The video speech also discusses resources to help the community and small business owners as everyone navigates the coming days.

“Stay home. If you must go out, make sure you follow the social distancing guidelines and do not get in groups of more than 10 people,” said Dyer. “We must continue to do this so we can get through this and get on with the business of recovery.”

Coronavirus Update from Mayor Bobby Dyer – April 4, 2020 Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer provides information about ways to flatten the curve as well as resources for individuals and businesses. https://t.co/AlNv57YGOb via @YouTube #COVID19US #PracticeSocialDistancing #StayHome — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) April 4, 2020

The mayor urges people to make sure that those who need it, file for unemployment benefits since the waiting period has been extended and federal stimulus relief is coming.

Those who have food concerns can visit the Virginia Beach emergency website for more information.

Virginia Beach small business owners can find more information on the VB Economic Development website or by visiting the newly launched 757 recovery website.

“Virginia Beach will be ready to recover,” said Dyer. “Together we can overcome this crisis. Take care of yourself and each other and remember, we are closer to the end of this than we were yesterday.”

