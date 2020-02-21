VB man suffers severe burns after vape blows up in pocket

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man is recovering after he says his vaping device blew up in his pocket. He says his burns were so bad, he had to have three surgeries since the incident.

“That pain right there was something that you could not think about,” said Chris Taylor.

But a couple weeks ago, Taylor couldn’t help but think about the pain he found himself in.

“I put my vape in my pocket like I usually do, because I use it on an everyday basis,” Taylor added.

Taylor was getting into his car when suddenly there was a bang.

“It was like boom,” he said. “My seat caught on fire and I was trying to put my seat out.”

He then realized the fire was coming from his pocket. He says his SnowWolf brand vape had just exploded.

“I’m on fire at this point,” Taylor added.

Taylor was able to get out of the car, but the burning was far from finished.

“I’m on fire from my hip all the way down to my leg and I’m I have to put it out,” Taylor said. “The fire isn’t going anywhere and there is vape juice inside of my pocket so I feel another explosion.”

The fire melted down the plastic vape. Taylor suffered fifth-degree burns on his leg.

“It looked like a potato that just came out of the oven, surprisingly enough,” he added.

He has had three surgeries since the incident, and has a fourth scheduled for next week. Doctors had to use skin from his other leg to replace the section was burned.

“Now I can’t work, because of this situation so I really can’t just go out and do stuff,” Taylor said.

Taylor hired an attorney and plans to go after SnowWolf. He and his attorney wonder how the incident could happen.

“In this particular case, it was not being used at all, and that’s a problem,” said attorney Steven Washington. “Even if he was using it, that would be a bigger problem.”

10 On Your Side sent Snowwolf three messages and has not heard back.

