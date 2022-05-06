VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man man was indicted this week by a federal grand jury after the ATF said he sold them several unregistered, illegal machine guns.

In a release from the Department of Justice, federal prosecutors say 28-year-old Patrick Tate Adamiak would sell the guns online, and eight were purchased through a confidential source by the ATF.

When authorities executed a search warrant on Adamiak’s home, they said they recovered 25 unregistered machine guns. They didn’t specify exactly what type of guns they were.

Adamiak is charged with receiving, possessing, and transferring unregistered machine guns, and for selling firearms without a federal firearms license. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.