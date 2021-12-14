VB man sentenced to 6 years in death of 3-year-old who found gun and shot himself

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Virginia Beach has been sentenced to 6 years behind bars after pleading guilty for his involvement in the death of a 3-year-old who found a gun and shot himself in 2020.

During his hearing at the Virginia Beach Circuit Court Tuesday, Naquan Jones pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and allowing access of a loaded firearm to children. He was subsequently sentenced to 6 years in prison.

Then-23-year-old Jones was arrested late August 2020 just days after 3-year-old Kingsley Ferguson got a hold of a loaded firearm inside the Chase Arbor Commons apartment complex and accidentally shot himself.

Kingsley and his family were at the apartment to visit a friend when the shooting occurred.

As the group was preparing to leave the complex for a birthday party at a nearby restaurant, the boy’s mother and family friend Naquan Jones stepped outside on the balcony while children were left inside the apartment.

The mother tells 10 On Your Side that within two minutes she heard a single gunshot. The mother and Jones rushed back inside, where they found Kingsley with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head, just above the eyebrow.

The mother applied pressure to the wound as the child was driven to an urgent care center.

From the center, Kingsley was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.