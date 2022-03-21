VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has been sentenced following a 2020 fatal hit-and-run crash.

On Monday, 28-year-old Kenneth Ka’von Grant was sentenced to the maximum of 20 years behind bars along with an additional $1,000 fine and indefinite license suspension.

In October 2021, Grant pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, DUI as a third offense, and driving on a revoked license.

The charges stem from a crash in October 2020 that killed Lyree Vaughn.

According to court documents, Vaughn attempted to make a left turn or U-turn at the intersection of Holland Road and Governors Way. Grant drove his Dodge Durango down Holland Road, approaching the intersection, and struck Vaughn’s vehicle.



Vaughn died at the scene.

Investigators say Grant was speeding at the time of the crash and that Vaughn’s speed was approximately 6 mph.



Grant left the scene on foot and was later located by officers when he returned and walked through the crash scene. He admitted being the driver of the vehicle and that he had left the scene to go purchase cigars.



He told police that he did not consume any alcohol after the crash, however, officers noted a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath, that he could not stand, and that he had “bloodshot, watery, glassy eyes and slurred speech.”

As officers continued to communicate with him, Grant complained of respiratory issues and was taken to the hospital. His blood was drawn at the hospital which showed his blood alcohol content was .19 two hours after the crash.

Before the crash, police say Grant had prior convictions for DUI 1st Offense – BAC .15-.20, DUI – 2nd offense within 5 years, reckless driving, failure to yield, having illegal tint, hit and run, and driving with a suspended license.