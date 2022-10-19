NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty Tuesday to the production of child sexual abuse material.

Court documents show that the Virginia Beach Police Department, along with other agencies including the FBI and NCIS, conducted an online investigation of people looking to engage in sexual activity with minors.

22-year-old Dylan Seader started an explicit chat online with an undercover officer who was posing as a 14-year-old girl and agreed to meet later the same night.

Seader showed up at the designated meeting spot in Virginia Beach and brought condoms with him, court documents showed.

During a subsequent forensic review of Seader’s phone, VBPD found the chat with the undercover officer as well as graphic images of minors in his Google Photos.

Seader is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9, 2023, and faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison.