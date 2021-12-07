VB man given 2-year suspended sentence for threatening by phone, harassment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man received a two-year suspended jail sentence on charges of threatening by phone and harassment by computer.

Kenneth Houck pleaded guilty Tuesday in Virginia Beach Circuit court to the two misdemeanor charges. He was sentenced to 365 days on each charge, all of which was suspended. He was given two years of unsupervised probation.

Houck was originally charged with threats to bomb or burn, but that charge was amended to misdemeanor threatening by phone.

Three charges against Houck were dropped Tuesday: stalking, contempt of court and failure to appear.

Houck was arrested July 24, 2019 in the 600 block of De Laura Lane. Investigators did not release any additional details about the arrest in 2019.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.