VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 36-year-old Virginia Beach man will serve two life terms in prison for the sexual abuse of a young child left in his care.

Daniel Justin Rose, formerly of the Colony Mobile Home Park off Virginia Beach Boulevard, was sentenced on Monday on charges of forcible sodomy – victim under age 13, object sexual penetration – victim under age 13, aggravated sexual battery and custodial indecent liberties, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, whose assistant commonwealth’s attorneys Joseph A. DiNonno and Megan M. Lang prosecuted the case.

Prosecutors say Rose was found guilty after a multi-day trial that started back on December 5, with Circuit Court Judge Stephen Mahan sentencing Rose to two life terms plus 25 years, with 25 years reserved.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says evidence proved that Rose sexually assaulted the child while in his care at the mobile home park. The child reported the incident to a relative immediately after and had a Sexual Assault Nurse Examination (S.A.N.E.) the next day.

Rose didn’t have a prior criminal history, but allegedly abused at least one other minor, prosecutors say. One of those victims testified against Rose at his sentencing hearing Monday.