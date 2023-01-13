Firearms seized in VBPD and AFT operation on January 10. (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) arrested a man after receiving a tip about the illegal making and selling of automatic firearms.

On January 10, the VBPD and ATF executed a federal search warrant for the home of John Dane, 35.

Inside Dane’s residence were illegal automatic firearms, suppressors, Glock switches, additional firearms components, and suspected methamphetamine, according to a press release.

Dane was arrested and charged with possession of a machine gun for aggressive purposes, importation/sale of a trigger activator, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics, and possession of schedule I/II narcotics.

“This joint operation moved with haste to remove a large number of illegally procured weapons from our streets,” Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate.