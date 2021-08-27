VB man awarded Civil Air Patrol’s national property management award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has been recognized the Civil Air Patrol with the 2021 Property Manager of the Year Award at CAP’s national conference this month.

Maj Warnock was named the recipient of the award for his contributions to the CAP property management program. He served as the Virginia Wing Property Manager and Logistics Officer from August 2017 through April 2021.

“In his role as the wing logistics officer, Maj Warnock greatly exceeded wing and national requirements and expectations,” said Colonel Liz Sydow, the Virginia Wing commander. “This award is well deserved and brings great credit to himself, his community, state, and nation.”

He was responsible for Wing-level audits and inspections. In addition, he played a major role in preparing and executing wing and group-level annual revalidations and the week-long youth leadership training for four years.

Warnock now commands the Coastal Composite Squadron in Virginia Beach.