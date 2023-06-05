DARE COUNTY, NC. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man was arrested on drug charges early Monday morning in Dare County.

According to a Facebook post from the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop in Avon near the Food Lion on NC Hwy 12.

During the stop, deputies found a trafficking amount of cocaine, as well as more than 250 grams of marijuana, money, marijuana paraphernalia, and drug paraphernalia.

Noah Sizemore (Photo Courtesy: Dare County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Noah Sizemore was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, PWISD cocaine, possession of marijuana, PWISD marijuana, maintaining a vehicle, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia