VB magician Dustin Tavella wins America’s Got Talent Season 16

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach’s own Dustin Tavella has been announced as the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 16.

The Virginian’s magic wowed the judges with his eye-opening tricks, making his way all the way to the AGT Finale, which aired on Wednesday.

Tavella was recently featured on the Hampton Roads Show.

He said magic is actually something new for him — he’s only been working on it seriously the last couple of years. Before that, he focused on music. However, he’s always been an entertainer.

Tavella uses personal stories and elements in his tricks to bring people together and pass along inspiring messages. He said he aimed to do “something with purpose” during his time on AGT.

