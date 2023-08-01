VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach’s Department of Human Services is looking for community feedback on what to do with opioid abatement funds the city’s received through settlements with opioid makers.

They’ll hold several community meetings to figure out what the public wants to do with the funds, two of which will be livestreamed.

“The opioid epidemic is still on the rise, which can lead to an uptick in overdoses and deaths in our community,” said Aileen L. Smith, director of the Department of Human Services. “The department wants to ensure that we do all that we can to combat this issue and therefore it is important to hear from our fellow residents to gain their thoughts and ideas on how we can best serve our community.”

Here’s the full list of opportunities to share feedback: