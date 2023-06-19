Council set to vote Tuesday on investing $125K to support action sports series in VB to include 12 skate and 5 surf events

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On the heels of the Jackalope Festival, which brought in 50,000 people to Virginia Beach, the resort city is looking at ways to tap into sports tourism. One idea is a new skate park.

One local skater says he knows the perfect location: the Oceanfront.

“We need this. We need this a lot,” Najee Belton said.

He started a petition to make the big plan come true.

The idea was sparked after Jackalope. Belton said it was disappointing seeing the half pipe being deconstructed and wanted a permanent set-up.

“Having a place for everyone to enjoy,” he said.

Recently, Virginia Beach City Council discussed data from Victus Advisors, a consulting firm. It showed an indoor-outdoor action sports park would bring in the most annual hotel room night stays, around 35,000 annually.

“Our number one opportunity was in action sports,” said Virginia Beach Deputy City Manager Taylor Adams. “Why is it? At our core, it’s authentic to who we are. During the summers, it would be utilized every week for tournament activity, but during the fall and winter, it would belong to the community.”

There were some other idea presented, like a stand-alone tournament ice facility or an outdoor baseball complex.

These ideas are in the early stages. City Council will dig more into the study.

Although, it didn’t specify the location. Belton says the Oceanfront is the perfect backdrop.

“Children enjoy the parks and adults enjoy the pier for fishing. Skaters enjoy skating down the boardwalk so having an extra place for us to skate,” he said.

He also said the success of Jackalope shows the need in our area.

City Council is set to vote Tuesday on investing $125,000 to support the action sports series throughout the city. The plan would include 12 skate and 5 surf events.