VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Voter Registration & Elections Office is trying to find residents to staff polling places on Primary Election Day on June 22.

There are 100 polling places that need staffers for the primary.

The people will assist residents and help make the voting process successful by checking-in voters, assisting with paperwork, tallying results and other election-related tasks.

Those interested will be given training.

Compensation for working Election Day is $172.

Here are requirements for being a poll worker, per the City of Virginia Beach.

A resident and registered voter of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Cannot hold an elected office or be the employee of an elected official.

Must attend a training session.

Be able to speak, read, and write English.

Maintain patience when interacting with a variety of people during a long day.

Must not engage in any political conversation with voters and/or fellow Election Officials.

Cannot communicate any bias or opinions on the election or any of the candidates at the polling location.

Must be willing to do what is necessary to maintain and secure the voting environment.

Election Officials work for the Electoral Board and follow the guidelines and standards that lead to exceptional customer service in guiding our citizens to a successful and positive voting experience.

Those interested in being poll workers should contact the Voter Registration & Elections Office at 757-385-8683 or electiontraining@vbgov.com by May 13.

People can also apply online or print and complete the Notice of Appointment packet available at www.VBgov.com/voter.