VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is looking for community members to sit on three oversight boards.

The three boards are advisory City-Council-appointed agencies that are recruiting through the city’s online talent bank. The confidential application is what City Council members use to select public representation for the boards.

Current the following three boards are recruiting:

Flood Prevention Bond Referendum Oversight Board : The Flood Prevention Bond Referendum Oversight Board will supervise and report on the progress of the Flood Protection Program. This group will provide the City Council with regular public briefings every two months addressing the 21 projects included in Phase 1 and progress reports on work to eliminate the backlog in the maintenance of the City’s legacy ditches, canals and ponds. The board will consist of seven members. Five members shall have professional or educational experience in finance, engineering, landscape architecture, environmental sciences, and/or contracting/project management. The remaining two members are not required to have such professional or educational experience.

Independent Citizen Review Board: Virginia Beach City Council established a Citizen Review Panel Task Force to determine the best way to restructure the City’s current Investigation Review Panel into an Independent Citizen Review Board and provide recommendations regarding proposed duties as well as required policies and procedures. The Task Force presented their recommendations to City Council on Sept. 7, 2021, and on Nov. 16, 2021, the Virginia Beach City Council unanimously voted to accept the 11-member task force’s recommendations. The Independent Citizen Review Board will have 13 members, two are to be non-voting members with law enforcement experience. Members appointed must be eligible to vote, reside in the City and reflect the demographic, racial, gender/gender identity and socio-economic makeup of the City, with two members appointed who are under the age of 40 and chosen on the basis of expertise and experience in fields relevant to the performance of the Board’s duties.



Stormwater Appeals Board: The Stormwater Appeals Board is the appeal authority designated by City Council to hear appeals from any permit applicant or permittee, or person subject to Ordinance requirements, aggrieved by an action of the City taken in regard to the Ordinance. The board will be comprised of five citizen members and two alternates. Three members shall have professional or educational experience in civil engineering, land surveying, landscape architecture, environmental sciences, earth or soil sciences, natural resources, chemistry or other commensurate professional or educational background. The City Attorney or his representative shall serve as legal counsel and Public Works and Planning Department will provide support staff.

Visit the city’s website for more information and to find the application.