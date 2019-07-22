VB lifeguards urging people to hydrate, stay safe in the extreme heat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Sunday brought another scorching day to Hampton Roads.

The heat often brings people to the beach to cool off, but — if you’re not careful — the constant exposure to the sun could leave you in a dangerous situation.

“We’ve seen all ages go down with heat exhaustion issue,” said Virginia Beach Lifesaving Services Chief Tom Gill.

Gill says the good thing about Sunday was that the water temperature was a bit cooler.

“We have an up well with the west wind, Its pushed the surface layer off and the deeper water has come up, which is colder and it feels great in the water, so if they can stay in the water, in and out, but you still have to hydrate,” said Gill.

On Sunday, there were close to 100 swimmers participating in the Virginia Beach Ocean Swim Series, and plenty of locals and tourists alike, hanging out in the water.

Gill says while lifeguards will certainly respond to any medical emergency on the beach, their main concern is making sure people are safe in the water.

He encourages people to stay hydrated, to stay safe.