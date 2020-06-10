‘VB, let’s make it happen’: Pharrell proposes Back Lives Matter mural at Oceanfront boardwalk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell posted a photo on Instagram proposing the City of Virginia Beach paints a “Black Lives Matter” mural at the Oceanfront boardwalk.

The Virginia Beach native himself posted the photo on Instagram showing a photoshopped image of what appeared to be the now-iconic enormous bright yellow letters on the street leading to the White House.

“VB, let’s make it happen,” the artist wrote on the caption.

In the past couple of weeks, the Hampton Roads community has become a force in demonstrations and protests around the country following the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis Police.

